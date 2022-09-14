Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 5,108 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Declines To 45,749

According to Union Health Ministry's data, the death toll climbed to 52,82,16 with 19 fatalities, which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala.

Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 10:32 am

India logged 5,108 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,45,10,057, while the active cases dipped to 45,749, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 52,82,16 with 19 fatalities, which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.  

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent.

A total of 89.02 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far and 3,55,231 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

 As many as 215.67 crore total vaccine doses, including 94.57 crore second dose and 18.70 crore precaution doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. A total of 19,25,881 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and  three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

