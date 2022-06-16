COVID-19: Mumbai Sees 2,366 New Cases, Two Deaths

Mumbai on Thursday reported 2,366 new coronavirus positive cases and two deaths, which pushed its overall infection tally to 10,88,248 and the fatality count to 19,578, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city saw 73 more cases as compared to the previous day, when there were 2,293 infections. Its recovery count rose to 10,55,665 after 1,700 patients recuperated during the day, while the number of active cases increased to 13,005, the civic body said in its bulletin.

On Sunday and Tuesday also Mumbai had reported two deaths each. Since the last 10 days, the metropolis has been recording four digit COVID-19 cases. However, the daily case count went beyond the 2,200-mark on Wednesday.

This is the highest single-day COVID-19 count in Mumbai since January 22, when it had logged 2,550 cases and 13 fatalities. Currently, Mumbai's positivity rate is 15.11 per cent, while the number of beds occupied in the hospitals has crossed the 100-mark.

The growth rate of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai stood at 0.163 per cent for the period between June 9 and 15, and the case doubling rate is 419 days, the bulletin said. A total of 15,656 tests were carried out in the metropolis, taking the cumulative test count to 1,73,43,803.

Of the 2,366 new patients, only 105 are symptomatic and they have been hospitalised. Of them, 13 patients are on oxygen support, it added. Out of the 24,859 hospital beds, only 538 are occupied.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97 per cent, the BMC said. Despite the recent surge in cases, Mumbai remains free of sealed buildings and containment zones.

