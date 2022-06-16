Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

COVID-19: Mumbai Sees 2,366 New Cases, Two Deaths

The growth rate of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai stood at 0.163 per cent for the period between June 9 and 15, and the case doubling rate is 419 days, the bulletin said. A total of 15,656 tests were carried out in the metropolis, taking the cumulative test count to 1,73,43,803.

COVID-19: Mumbai Sees 2,366 New Cases, Two Deaths
Covid-19 in Mumbai PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 8:06 pm

Mumbai on Thursday reported 2,366 new coronavirus positive cases and two deaths, which pushed its overall infection tally to 10,88,248 and the fatality count to 19,578, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 

The city saw 73 more cases as compared to the previous day, when there were  2,293 infections. Its recovery count rose to 10,55,665 after 1,700 patients recuperated during the day, while the number of active cases increased to 13,005, the civic body said in its bulletin.

On Sunday and Tuesday also Mumbai had reported two deaths each. Since the last 10 days, the metropolis has been recording four digit COVID-19 cases. However, the daily case count went beyond the 2,200-mark on Wednesday.

Related stories

Mumbai Covid-19 | Lockdown Will Be Imposed If Daily Cases Cross 20,000: Mayor

Mumbai Covid-19 Cases Surge By Shocking 70%, Delhi By 50% | Highlights

This is the highest single-day COVID-19 count in Mumbai since January 22, when it had logged 2,550 cases and 13 fatalities. Currently, Mumbai's positivity rate is 15.11 per cent, while the number of beds occupied in the hospitals has crossed the 100-mark.

The growth rate of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai stood at 0.163 per cent for the period between June 9 and 15, and the case doubling rate is 419 days, the bulletin said. A total of 15,656 tests were carried out in the metropolis, taking the cumulative test count to 1,73,43,803.

Of the 2,366 new patients, only 105 are symptomatic and they have been hospitalised. Of them, 13 patients are on oxygen support, it added. Out of the 24,859 hospital beds, only 538 are occupied.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97 per cent, the BMC said. Despite the recent surge in cases, Mumbai remains free of sealed buildings and containment zones.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive Deaths
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India