Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh Logs 14 New Cases; Active Count 73

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,819 on Sunday with the detection of 14 fresh cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776 as no casualty was reported during the past 24 hours, the official said.

The state's Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 0.4 percent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 10 to reach 10,43,970, leaving the state with 73 active cases.

As 3,338 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 3,01,60,386, the official added.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,819, new cases 14, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,43,970, active cases 73, number of tests so far 3,01,60,386.

(Inputs from PTI)