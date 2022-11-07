Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh Logs 14 New Cases; Active Count 73

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,819 on Sunday with the detection of 14 fresh cases, a health official said.

Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod
Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:29 am

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,819 on Sunday with the detection of 14 fresh cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776 as no casualty was reported during the past 24 hours, the official said.

The state's Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 0.4 percent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 10 to reach 10,43,970, leaving the state with 73 active cases.

As 3,338 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 3,01,60,386, the official added. 

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,819, new cases 14, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,43,970, active cases 73, number of tests so far 3,01,60,386.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Bengal Logs 26 New Covid Cases

Chhattisgarh Sees 2 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 120

Mumbai Sees 67 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 465

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Madhya Pradesh 14 New Cases
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Uttarakhand Leg Of Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Begin On Nov 7

Uttarakhand Leg Of Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Begin On Nov 7

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists