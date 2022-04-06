Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Covid-19 : India Logs 1,086 New Coronavirus Cases, 71 Fatalities

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a reduction of 183 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 9:46 am

With 1,086 new coronavirus infections reported in a single day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,30,925 while the active cases  dipped to 11,871, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,487 with 71 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The  active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 183 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.22 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to
4,24,97,567, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.04 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

 The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

