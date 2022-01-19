Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: Delhi Logs 13,785 Fresh Cases, 35 Deaths; Positivity Rate 23.86 pc

Delhi reported 13,785 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 more fatalities due to the viral disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate climbed to 23.86 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department

COVID-19: Delhi Logs 13,785 Fresh Cases, 35 Deaths; Positivity Rate 23.86 pc
- PTI Photo

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 9:36 pm

Delhi reported 13,785 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 more fatalities due to the viral disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate climbed to 23.86 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The national capital had logged 11,684 Covid cases and 38 deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, while the positivity rate had declined to 22.47 per cent.

The city had reported 12,527 Covid cases and 24 deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent. A total of 57,776 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Tuesday, up from 52,002 on Monday.

Monday's figure was higher than the 44,762 tests carried out on Sunday. Delhi had reported 18,286 Covid cases and 28 deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate had dropped to 27.87 per cent from 30.64 per cent.

On Saturday, the city had reported 20,718 Covid cases and 30 deaths due to the infection. It saw 24,383 cases and 34 fatalities on Friday. The national capital had reported 28,867 Covid cases last Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 coronavirus cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

A total of 2,734 Covid patients are admitted to hospitals, including 908 on oxygen support, of whom 147 are on ventilator. The case tally has climbed to 17,47,966 in Delhi, while the death toll due to the disease has gone up to 25,460.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Vaccine Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold