Delhi reported 13,785 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 more fatalities due to the viral disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate climbed to 23.86 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The national capital had logged 11,684 Covid cases and 38 deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, while the positivity rate had declined to 22.47 per cent.

The city had reported 12,527 Covid cases and 24 deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent. A total of 57,776 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Tuesday, up from 52,002 on Monday.

Monday's figure was higher than the 44,762 tests carried out on Sunday. Delhi had reported 18,286 Covid cases and 28 deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate had dropped to 27.87 per cent from 30.64 per cent.

On Saturday, the city had reported 20,718 Covid cases and 30 deaths due to the infection. It saw 24,383 cases and 34 fatalities on Friday. The national capital had reported 28,867 Covid cases last Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 coronavirus cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

A total of 2,734 Covid patients are admitted to hospitals, including 908 on oxygen support, of whom 147 are on ventilator. The case tally has climbed to 17,47,966 in Delhi, while the death toll due to the disease has gone up to 25,460.

