Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 213 New Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 3,341

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 213 new coronavirus positive cases at a positivity rate of 6.78 percent, taking the tally to 11,69,143, while the death toll increased by one to 14,080, an official said.

COVID-19

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 10:03 pm

The recovery count stood at 11,51,722 after 242 people recuperated during the day, leaving the state with 3,341 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 44 cases, followed by 27 in Dantewada, 19 in Durg, 17 in Surguja, and 13 each in Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Dhamtari, and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, and nine in Balod, among other districts. No case was reported in eight districts of the state.

As 3,141 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,83,02,935, he added.        

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,69,143, new cases 213, death toll 14,080, recoveries 11,51,722, active cases 3,341, total tests 1,83,02,935. 

(Inputs from PTI)

