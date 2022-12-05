Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

COVID-19: Active Cases Down To 4,434

Home National

COVID-19: Active Cases Down To 4,434

On Monday, the Union health ministry reported an increase of 226 Coronavirus infections, while active cases declined to 4,434.

COVID-19: Active Cases Down To 4,434
COVID-19: Active Cases Down To 4,434 Getty images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 8:30 pm

India saw a single-day rise of 226 coronavirus infections, while active cases declined to 4,434, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The case tally stood at 4.46 crore ( 4,46,73,618). The death toll climbed to 5,30,630 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am said.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

There was a decrease of 95 in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,41,38,554, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.94 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4,  three crore on June 23 last year, and four crores on January 25 this year. 

Related stories

Delhi Logs 7 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Pele's Family: Respiratory Infection Aggravated By COVID-19

Thane Records 3 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 59

Tags

National COVID-19 Coronavirus India Positivity Rate Union Health Ministry Data Coronavirus Infections Active Covid Cases COVID Fatalities
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Common Law Admission Test May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud

Common Law Admission Test May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Breaks Down In Tears

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Breaks Down In Tears