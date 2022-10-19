Covid: 107 New Cases In Delhi

Delhi recorded 107 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.64 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department here.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city.

With these new cases, the capital's infection tally has climbed to 20,05,211 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in the latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 6,535 tests conducted on Tuesday, it stated.

On Tuesday, Delhi had logged 141 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, while the capital had recorded 61 new infections with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent.

On Sunday, the city recorded 115 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent. On Saturday, 135 Covid cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent.

The day before, the city reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 488, the bulletin stated, adding that a total of 339 patients are under home-isolation.

Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 54 are occupied, it said. There are 48 containment zones in Delhi.

The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

-With PTI Input