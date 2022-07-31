Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Covid: 10 New Cases In Ladakh

Ladakh recorded 10 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,871, officials said on Sunday. 

Covid-19 test in Leh Photo: PTI

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 3:26 pm

Ladakh recorded 10 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,871, officials said on Sunday. 

All the new cases were recorded in Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to officials.

The number of active cases stands at 123 in Ladakh - 108 in Leh and 15 in Kargil.

A total of 746 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, of which 632 in Leh and 103 in Kargil were found to be negative, officials said.

Twenty patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries has reached 28,511, officials added.

(Inputs from PTI)

