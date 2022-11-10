Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Court Reserves Order On Bail Of Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Till Friday

Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, reserved the order for Friday after hearing arguments from lawyers appearing for the actror as well as the ED.

Jacqueline Fernandez money-laundering case
Jacqueline Fernandez money-laundering case Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 1:24 pm

A Delhi court will pronounce on Friday its order on whether to grant regular bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. 

Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, reserved the order for Friday after hearing arguments from lawyers appearing for the actror as well as the ED.

The court will hear arguments on the charge on November 24.

The court had on September 26 granted interim bail to the actor on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. 

The court had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before the court. 

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. 

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Jacqueline Fernandez Dodges Media, Enters Court Wearing Lawyer's Robe

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 Crore Scam Case: Jacqueline Fernandez To Appear Before Delhi Court Today

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before EOW In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

Tags

National Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Bollywood Court Case Bail Plea Bail Plea Reserved Jacqueline Fernandez New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities