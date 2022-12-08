Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Counting Underway For Padampur By-Poll In Odisha

Home National

Counting Underway For Padampur By-Poll In Odisha

There were 10 candidates in the fray including ruling BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll. 

7 assembly seats in 6 states are up for contest in bypolls.
Counting began for the by-poll to Padampur assembly seat began Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 9:08 am

Counting of votes for the by-poll to Padampur assembly seat in Odisha’s Bargarh district is underway on Thursday amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

A high turnout of 81.29 per cent was recorded in Padamppur during the by-election held on Monday. Counting began at 8 AM at the RMC Yard near the Padampur sub-collector's office. There were 10 candidates in the fray including ruling BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll. 

The BJP has fielded former legislator and party’s Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit as its candidate while three-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu is the Congress candidate. Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said tight security arrangements are in place with deployment of around three companies of central paramilitary force in the inner cordon and state armed police in the outer area.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Counting Underway Padampur By-poll Odisha Candidates
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead