Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Corruption case: HC grants bail to former Punjab minister Vijay Singla

The Punjab High Court has granted bail to former Punjab health minister Vijay Singla following his arrest on May 24th.

undefined
Bank notes (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 10:53 pm

The Punjab High Court, on Friday, granted bail to former Punjab health minister Vijay Singla in connection with a corruption case. "The Bench of Justice Lisa Gill allowed the bail plea and granted regular bail," Singla's counsel Vinod Ghai said.

The counsel said that they submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the investigation in the matter is complete and Singla has not objected to the prosecution's request to take his voice samples.

 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sacked Singla from his cabinet and earlier said the decision was made after he came to know that Singla was demanding one percent commission in tenders and purchases of his department.

Related stories

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Marries Dr Gurpreet Kaur In A Low Key Affair Ceremony

Moosewala Killing: Cops Report Teen Shooter 'Most Desperate', Fired Six Rounds At The Deceased Singer

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann Sacks Health Minister Vijay Singla Over Corruption

 Mann had ordered the registration of an FIR against Singla after which he was arrested on May 24. Earlier, a court in Mohali had rejected Singla's bail plea after which he had approached the high court. Vijay Singla, 52, was elected as an MLA from the Mansa seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu also called Sidhu Moosewala. Singla is a dental surgeon.            

 Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Tags

National Punjab High Court Vijay Singla Sidhu Moosewala Bhagwant Mann Mansa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How To Indulge In Armchair Travel This Weekend

How To Indulge In Armchair Travel This Weekend

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live