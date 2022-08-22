Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Corrupt Water Meter Readers To Face FIRs: Delhi Jal Board

Delhi Jal Board chairman has said that discrepancies with the water meter reading will invite an FIR against the companies responsible.

Delhi Jal Board (Representative image)

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 9:19 pm

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday asked officials to file police complaints against water meter readers and private companies indulging in corrupt practices, according to a statement.

During a meeting with officials, Bhardwaj also directed them to resolve issues related to water meter readings and "erroneous" water bills in a time-bound manner, the DJB statement said.

The vice chairman asked the officials to expedite the implementation of key performance indicators and reward or punish officers based on their performance. Bhardwaj stressed the need for a mechanism under which every meter reader's work will be assessed by the meter inspector and cross-checked by the zonal revenue officer.

"In case of delinquency on the part of the water meter reader, the DJB will get an FIR filed against the meter reader and the private company which is responsible for meter reading," the statement said. Bhardwaj said every meter reader will now have to submit proof of readings in the form of photographs.

"Water is a basic right irrespective of one's status in life... There are reports where private meter readers have been demanding money to manipulate meter readings. This will not be tolerated.

"Any problem created for the residents through erroneous water meter reading will not be tolerated and the guilty must not go unpunished," the statement quoted Bhardwaj as saying.

