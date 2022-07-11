Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Cops Seize 700 Grams Of Methaqualone Worth Crores In Jammu, 3 Arrested

The police have arrested three people in possession of crores worth of a sedative-hypnotic drug, methaqualone in Jammu.

Narcotics (Representative image)

 The police on Sunday arrested three people and recovered 700 grams of methaqualone worth crores from them, officials said. Methaqualone is a sedative-hypnotic drug and is abused as a narcotic.

In another incident, the police also seized 23 grams of heroin and arrested three alleged drug peddlers in Jammu, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Chandan Kohli said during a routine check, a team rounded up three people on a motorcycle when they were on their way from Bishnah to Miran sahib. They tried to dodge the police but were overpowered, SSP said. During the search, 700 grams of psychotropic substances worth crores were recovered from their possession, he said.

Soon after the incident, officials said that a case was registered at the Miran Sahib police station, and all the three accused -- Paramjeet Singh alias Sunny, Mohmmad Saleem, and Farooq Parvaba -- were arrested.

While 510 grams of Methaqualone were recovered from Sunny, 92 grams of the same drug were recovered from Mohd Saleem and Farooq Parvana, they said. Paramjeet is a notorious drug peddler, who was wanted in many cases and was also evading arrest for the past few years. Further investigation of the case is going on to unearth the backward and forward linkages -- from whom the substances were received and where they were supposed to be delivered, he said.

In other incidents, three people were arrested and 23 grams of heroin were recovered in twin interceptions at Gangyal and Miran sahib areas, they said. 

