Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Terms Govt’s Silence On Release Of Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convicts ‘Compromise’

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said there shouldn't be any sympathy towards terrorists.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC orders release
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC orders release Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 5:51 pm

The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Modi government's "silence" on the Supreme Court order directing the premature release of the six remaining convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case is a "compromise with the terrorist act".

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, serving life sentence in the case. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is equally applicable in their matter.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said there shouldn't be any sympathy towards terrorists.

The Modi government's "reprehensible silence" on the release of the culprits of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination is a "compromise with the terrorist act", Venugopal said.

And those who applaud the release of these terrorists are, indeed, indirectly emboldening them, he added.

His remarks came a day after Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, which is a Congress ally, and main opposition AIADMK welcomed the Supreme Court ruling.

The Congress on Friday had termed "totally unacceptable and completely erroneous" the Supreme Court order directing the premature release of the six remaining convicts serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and said the apex court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India.

The Congress also said it disagreed with its former chief Sonia Gandhi, whose appeal helped in the commutation of death sentence of convict Nalini Sriharan, asserting that she was entitled to her personal views but the party's stand had been consistent on this over the years. 
 

Related stories

Six Convicts In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Likely To Be Released Today Evening

Releasing Killers Of Former PM Rajiv Gandhi Against Public Sentiments: Gehlot

After SC Verdict In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, SAD Seeks Release Of Sikh Prisoners

Tags

National India Congress Rajiv Gandhi Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Government Supreme Court Convicts Terrorists AICC General Secretary (organization) KC Venugopal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree