Congress Steering Panel Meet On Sunday To Decide On Plenary Session Date, Venue

Congress Steering Panel Meet On Sunday To Decide On Plenary Session Date, Venue

The Congress steering committee was formed in place of the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, after Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as the new chief last month.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:31 pm

The first meeting of the Congress steering committee constituted by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be held on Sunday to decide the schedule and venue for its plenary session.

The Congress steering committee was formed in place of the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, after Kharge took charge as the new chief last month.

"Tomorrow, there is a meeting of the Congress steering committee. Its main purpose is to decide the dates of the plenary session and where it should be held and there will be a discussion on this issue," AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

He also said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Jhalawar district of Rajasthan by the evening of December 4 and on Sunday night it will stay in Jhalawar district. Sunday is the 88th day of the yatra, he said.

During the all-important steering committee meeting, discussions on the several organisational matters would also be taken up, party sources said. All members of the CWC were made part of the steering committee soon after Kharge assumed charge as the Congress president.

Kharge's election as the Congress president will be ratified at the party's plenary session, which is likely to be held in February or March next year, and the dates for it could be finalised during the meeting.

Kharge was the first non-Gandhi to be elected as the Congress president after a gap of 24 years in a direct contest for the top party post. More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates are likely to attend the party's plenary session. 

(With PTI Inputs)

