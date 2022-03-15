Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Congress President Sonia Gandhi Fires Five State Chiefs After Humiliating Loss In State Polls

The resignations have been asked to facilitate reorganisation of party's state units, said chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Sonia Gandhi AP photo

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 8:27 pm

After the party's drubbing in the just-concluded Assembly polls, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked the party's state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to resign.

The development comes two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed threadbare the reasons for the party's debacle in these Assembly polls. The Congress failed to win in any of the states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The resignations have been asked to facilitate reorganisation of party's state units, said chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Twitter.

The CWC, in its marathon meeting, had asked the Congress president to initiate necessary changes in the organisation in order to strengthen it.

"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," it had said after the meeting.

National Congress Party Indian National Congress (INC) Sonia Gandhi Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Assembly Elections 2022 Elections 2022 Election Result Uttar Pradesh Punjab Goa Uttarakhand Manipur
