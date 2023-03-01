Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Congress Protests Near AAP Office, Demands Kejriwal's Resignation

Congress Protests Near AAP Office, Demands Kejriwal's Resignation

Several Congress leaders and workers, led by their Delhi unit president Anil Chaudhary, gathered near the AAP's DDU Marg office and raised slogans against Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 2:30 pm

The Congress in Delhi on Wednesday staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party office here, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the arrest of his deputy Manish Sisodia by the CBI.

Several Congress leaders and workers, led by their state unit president Anil Chaudhary, gathered near the AAP's DDU Marg office and raised slogans against Kejriwal and Sisodia.

The party said a fair probe would not be possible as long as Arvind Kejriwal remains in power.

"The entire Delhi government is fully immersed in corruption. As long as Kejriwal remains in power, there will not be an independent probe in the liquor scam, and therefore, he should also submit his resignation," Chaudhary said.

Delhi ministers Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them.

According to sources, AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi will be elevated as ministers soon.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

