Congress Names Six New Delhi DCC Chiefs, Announces Observers For MCD Byelections

Appointments approved by the Congress president come ahead of MCD byelections scheduled for 30 November.

  • Congress appoints six new District Congress Committee presidents in Delhi.

  • Senior observers and ward in-charges named for 12 MCD wards going to polls on 30 November.

  • BJP earlier held nine of these wards, while AAP represented three.

The Congress on Friday announced six new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents for Delhi and named senior observers and ward in-charges for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) byelections scheduled for 30 November.

According to PTI, the appointments were approved by the Congress president and announced through a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.

Mahender Bhaskar has been named president of the Karol Bagh DCC, Mohammad Usman for Chandni Chowk, Rajesh Yadav for Najafgarh, Sumit Sharma for Krishna Nagar, Virender Sharma for Mehrauli and Mohinder Mangla for New Delhi.

The party also released the list of senior observers and ward in-charges for 12 MCD wards going to polls, including Chandni Chowk, Shalimar Bagh-B, Greater Kailash, Dwarka-B, Sangam Vihar-A and Dakshin Puri.

As per PTI, Rajesh Lilothia has been appointed senior observer for Chandni Chowk, Haroon Yusuf for Chandni Mahal and Hari Shankar Gupta for Shalimar Bagh-B. Other senior observers include C P Mittal (Ashok Vihar), Anil Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar), Vijay Lochav (Naraina), Abhishek Dutt (Greater Kailash), Jag Pravesh (Mundka), Kamal Kant Sharma (Dwarka-B), Krishna Tirath (Dichau Kalan), Hassan Ahmed (Sangam Vihar-A) and Jitender Kochar (Dakshin Puri).

Bypolls to the 12 MCD wards will take place on 30 November, with counting scheduled for 3 December. The nomination process will open on 3 November, the last date for filing nominations is 10 November, scrutiny will be held on 12 November and the final date for withdrawal of nominations is 15 November.

PTI reported that of the 12 wards going to bypolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had previously held nine, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) represented the remaining three.

(With inputs from PTI)

