Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's J&K Visit

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and other leaders of Congress and NC during a public meeting ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district.
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, center, and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party leader Farooq Abdullah, right, along with other leaders gesture towards crowd during an election rally at Dooru some 78 kilometers south of Srinagar.
Indian soldiers guard during an election rally at Dooru some 78 kilometers south of Srinagar.
Supporters of India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, shout slogans during an election rally at Dooru some 78 kilometers south of Srinagar.
Supporters listen as India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, speaks during an election rally at Dooru some 78 kilometers south of Srinagar.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and party candidate from Habba Kadal constituency Ashok Bhat during the filing of nomination for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah during a roadshow before he files nomination papers for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Ganderbal district.
National Conference - Congress alliance candidate for Central Shalteng constituency Tariq Hameed Karra during a rally before he files his nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate from Hazratbal Assembly constituency Salman Sagar gestures during the filing of nomination for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
Tanvir Sadiq, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate from Zadibal Assembly constituency, during the filing of nomination for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Founding President Altaf Bukhari during a rally before filing nomination for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
Ashraf Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party candidate from Lal Chowk constituency during the filing of nomination for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.