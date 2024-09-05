National

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's J&K Visit

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir, where he met National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and other leaders of his party and NC during a public meeting ahead of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

J-K Assembly polls: Cong, NC campaign in Anantnag | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and other leaders of Congress and NC during a public meeting ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district.

J-K Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi, center, and JKNC leader Farooq Abdullah
J-K Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi, center, and JKNC leader Farooq Abdullah | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, center, and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party leader Farooq Abdullah, right, along with other leaders gesture towards crowd during an election rally at Dooru some 78 kilometers south of Srinagar.

J-K Assembly polls: Indian soldiers guard during an election rally at Dooru
J-K Assembly polls: Indian soldiers guard during an election rally at Dooru | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Indian soldiers guard during an election rally at Dooru some 78 kilometers south of Srinagar.

J-K Assembly polls: Supporters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shout slogans during an election rally at Dooru
J-K Assembly polls: Supporters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shout slogans during an election rally at Dooru | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Supporters of India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, shout slogans during an election rally at Dooru some 78 kilometers south of Srinagar.

J-K Assembly polls: Congress supporters during an election rally
J-K Assembly polls: Congress supporters during an election rally | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Supporters listen as India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, speaks during an election rally at Dooru some 78 kilometers south of Srinagar.

J-K Assembly polls: Union Minister Jitendra Singh, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and party candidate from Habba Kadal constituency Ashok Bhat
J-K Assembly polls: Union Minister Jitendra Singh, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and party candidate from Habba Kadal constituency Ashok Bhat | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and party candidate from Habba Kadal constituency Ashok Bhat during the filing of nomination for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.

J-K Assembly polls: Omar Abdullah files nomination
J-K Assembly polls: Omar Abdullah files nomination | Photo: PTI

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah during a roadshow before he files nomination papers for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Ganderbal district.

J-K Assembly polls: Central Shalteng constituency candidate Tariq Hameed Karra during a rally in Sri Nagar
J-K Assembly polls: Central Shalteng constituency candidate Tariq Hameed Karra during a rally in Sri Nagar | Photo: PTI

National Conference - Congress alliance candidate for Central Shalteng constituency Tariq Hameed Karra during a rally before he files his nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.

J-K Assembly polls: Indian soldiers guard during an election rally
J-K Assembly polls: Indian soldiers guard during an election rally | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Indian soldiers guard during an election rally at Dooru some 78 kilometers south of Srinagar.

J-K Assembly polls: Supporters listen as Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, speaks
J-K Assembly polls: Supporters listen as Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, speaks | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Supporters listen as India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, speaks during an election rally at Dooru some 78 kilometers south of Srinagar.

J-K Assembly polls: JKNC candidate from Hazratbal Assembly constituency Salman Sagar files nomination
J-K Assembly polls: JKNC candidate from Hazratbal Assembly constituency Salman Sagar files nomination | Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate from Hazratbal Assembly constituency Salman Sagar gestures during the filing of nomination for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.

J-K Assembly polls: JKNC candidate Tanvir Sadiq files nomination
J-K Assembly polls: JKNC candidate Tanvir Sadiq files nomination | Photo: PTI

Tanvir Sadiq, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate from Zadibal Assembly constituency, during the filing of nomination for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.

J-K Assembly polls: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Founding President Altaf Bukhari files nomination
J-K Assembly polls: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Founding President Altaf Bukhari files nomination | Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Founding President Altaf Bukhari during a rally before filing nomination for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.

J-K Assembly polls: JKAP candidate from Lal Chowk Ashraf Mir files nomination
J-K Assembly polls: JKAP candidate from Lal Chowk Ashraf Mir files nomination | Photo: PTI

Ashraf Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party candidate from Lal Chowk constituency during the filing of nomination for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar.

