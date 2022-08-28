Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Congress Government Has Forgotten People Of Rajasthan: Ex-CM Vasundhra Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje has accused the Congress government in the state of ignoring its residents.

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje PTI File Photo

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 9:24 pm

 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday attacked the Congress government in the state, saying those sitting in power are only bothered about the "chair" and have forgotten the public.

The senior BJP leader said the state is passing through anarchy and there is no one to listen to the people. Raje, while addressing a function here, highlighted the achievements of the previous BJP government. 

 “The state was ahead in our time in education, health, road, electricity, and water conservation, but today it is ahead in crime, atrocities against women and Dalits, and in corruption,” she said. “Those in power have forgotten the public in the worry of the chair,” she alleged. 

 Raje said that her government built a memorial of Lord Parashuram at Matrukundiya in the Chittorgarh district, and built several temples and monuments. 

“The party which does good work should get another opportunity, but it did not happen. If we had got a chance, the unfinished work would have been completed and our state would have been far ahead in terms of development. However, today it is lagging behind,” she said.

 Former minister and MLA Kali Charan Saraf, MP Ramcharan Bohra, former BJP state president Ashok Parnami, former chairperson of women commission Suman Sharma, and other leaders were also present in the program.

