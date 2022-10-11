Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Congress Deputes Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath To Represent Party At Mulayam Singh Yadav's Funeral

SP Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav
SP Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Source: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 10:49 am

The Congress on Tuesday deputed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to represent the party at the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

Yadav died on Monday morning at a private hospital in Gurugram and his mortal remains reached Etawah in the evening. The body of the Samajwadi Party patriarch has been kept at his 'kothi' and the cremation will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has deputed Nath and Baghel to attend the funeral of Yadav as representatives of the party, a statement said. The Congress condoled Yadav's death on Monday, saying it is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

The Congress president had said the voice of socialist ideas has fallen silent with Yadav's death. The 82-year-old Yadav served as defence minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three times. 

(With PTI Inputs)

