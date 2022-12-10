Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Resumes From Rajasthan's Bundi

Home National

Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Resumes From Rajasthan's Bundi

On the 93rd day, the yatra is likely to cover 30 km from Gudli village in Keshoraipatan assembly constituency in Bundi district represented by BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal.

Bharat Jodo Yatra
ongress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the Rajasthan leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 10:11 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the Rajasthan leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Gudli village in Bundi district on Saturday morning. Gandhi had taken a day's break in the yatra on Friday to celebrate his mother Sonia Gandhi's birthday.

He flew back to Gudli village to resume the yatra. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were not accompanying him in the yatra. On the 93rd day, the yatra is likely to cover 30 km from Gudli village in Keshoraipatan assembly constituency in Bundi district represented by BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal.

On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had reached Ranthambore. Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is currently in Kota-Bundi area of Rajasthan.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Resumes Rajasthan's Bundi Keshoraipatan Assembly Constituency
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film