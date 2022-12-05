Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Congress An Opportunist Party: BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore

As part of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore decried the Congress as an 'opportunist' party with no hope of success.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Photo: PTI

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 9:56 pm

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday termed the Congress as an “opportunist” party and said nothing will happen for it even if party leader Rahul Gandhi follows “new Hindutva” in his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

He said while the BJP is the party that protects the culture of the country, the Congress is “pirated”.

“The Congress is an opportunist party. Nothing will happen if Rahul Gandhi takes the path of a new Hindutva. The BJP will protect the culture of this country, while the Congress is pirated,” Rathore told reporters while replying to a question about slogans like ‘Jai siyaram’ in the Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Rajasthan on Sunday.

He claimed that there are reports that Rs 500 crore has been spent for “re-launching” Rahul Gandhi through the yatra.

“It is the misfortune of the Congress party to spend crores of rupees for the image building of Rahul Gandhi,” Rathore, who is also the BJP’s national spokesperson, said.

He said the promises made by the Congress in its public meetings as well as in its manifesto in the 2018 assembly elections have not been fulfilled yet and asked whether Gandhi will get these fulfilled when he has come to the state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, and then traversed through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

