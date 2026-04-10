Collector, Police Commissioner Inspect 25 Accident Black Spots On National Highway In NTR District

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and other officials inspect the site where two youths on a motorcycle allegedly open fire on police during a late-night checkpoint inspection, in Amritsar. One of them succumbs to injuries while the other escapes, prompting a search operation, according to officials. | Photo: PTI

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and other officials inspect the site where two youths on a motorcycle allegedly open fire on police during a late-night checkpoint inspection, in Amritsar. One of them succumbs to injuries while the other escapes, prompting a search operation, according to officials. | Photo: PTI