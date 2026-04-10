Collector, Police Commissioner Inspect 25 Accident Black Spots On National Highway In NTR District

In a push to make NTR district No. 1 in road safety, top officials conduct joint ground inspection of high-risk accident-prone zones on Friday.

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Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Summary of this article

  • NTR District Collector G. Lakshmisha and Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu conducted a joint inspection of more than 25 accident-prone black spots on the National Highway in NTR district on Friday, April 10, 2026.

  • The inspection focused on high-risk locations to identify causes of frequent accidents and recommend immediate safety improvements.

  • The move aligns with the district administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and aim for the top position in road safety across Andhra Pradesh.

NTR District Collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha and NTR Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu on Friday inspected over 25 accident black spots along the National Highway in the district.

The joint inspection comes amid concerns over road accidents in the region, where NTR district has previously been noted for a high number of black spots on national highways. The team personally examined the identified high-risk locations to understand the ground-level factors contributing to crashes, including road design, traffic patterns, and visibility issues.

During the visit, the Collector and Police Commissioner directed concerned departments, including Roads & Buildings, National Highways Authority, and Traffic Police, to prepare actionable plans for short-term and long-term corrective measures. These may include better road markings, installation of speed breakers, improved signage, lighting, and stricter enforcement against overspeeding and other violations.

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Speaking on the occasion, Collector Lakshmisha emphasized the district’s commitment to becoming No. 1 in road safety in the state. He highlighted the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to reduce fatalities and injuries on the highways passing through NTR district.

Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu stressed the importance of public awareness and strict compliance with traffic rules, adding that enforcement drives would be intensified in vulnerable stretches.

This inspection is part of the district’s broader road safety initiatives. Earlier, the administration had identified multiple black spots across NH-16, NH-65, NH-30, and other roads, with regular reviews conducted through the District Road Safety Committee.

Authorities urged motorists to drive cautiously, especially in these identified zones, and appealed to the public to report any hazardous road conditions to help prevent accidents. Further follow-up actions and timelines for implementing safety upgrades are expected to be announced soon.

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