CM Yogi Flags Off Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra Chariot

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended the 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka Pujan' program here and flagged off the Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra chariot which will reach Janakpur Dham in Nepal via Buxar.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 10:58 pm

The event was attended by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, and several saints, an official release issued here said.

At the outset of the program, Adityanath conducted a ritualistic 'pujan' of Shri Ram Charan Paduka amid the chanting of mantras.

After the pujan, the chief minister flagged off the Shri Ram Charan Paduka chariot.

The saints also presented a book based on Lord Shri Ram and 'Ganga Jal' to the chief minister on the occasion, the release added.

(Inputs from PTI)

