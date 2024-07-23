Furious Over Advocate During NEET Hearing, CJI Says 'Call Security' | What Happened

High-voltage drama ensued in the Supreme Court on Tuesday as the hearing for the alleged irregularities and re-test demand in the controversy-ridden NEET UG 2024 reached its last leg in the top court.
A tense exchange of words took place between Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Advocate Mathews Nedumpara, with the former having to the reprimand the senior counsel.
Nedumpara -- appearing for one of the petitioners -- was reportedly interrupting advocate Narender Hooda -- also representing a petitioner -- while he was addressing the bench.
CJI directed Nedumpara to wait until Hooda's submissions are completed, but the latter continued interrupting saying that he is the senior-most of all the lawyers before the top court, according to Live Law.
"I can answer. I am the amicus," he said, prompting CJI Chandrachud to say that he has "not appointed any amicus".
Advocate Nedumpara continued to respond to the Chief Justice and said. "If you don't respect me, I will leave."
"Mr Nedumpara, I am warning you. You will not speak to the gallery. I am in charge of the court. Security ko bulao (call security), we will have him removed from the Court, please," CJI Chandrachud said.
"Don't order, Lordship. I am leaving. I am going," Nedumpara said.
The CJI further blasted the senior advocate, making it clear that such behaviour will not be tolerated in the top court. "You do not have to say that, you can leave. I have seen judiciary for the last 24 years. I cannot let lawyers dictate procedure in this court," CJI Chandrachud said.
But Nedumpara did not stop, instead of leaving, he said, "I have seen it since 1979." CJI Chandrachud, again responded, saying "I may have to issue something which is not fair. You will not interrupt any other lawyer."
Nedumpara, who eventually left the courtroom, returned later and said, "I am sorry. I have not done anything wrong. I was treated unfairly."
Reportedly, using a phrase from the Bible -- "Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing" -- Nedumpara suggested the "forgives" the CJI for insulting him.
Notably, this is not the first time that the Chief Justice has had to reprimand advocate Mathews Nedumpara.
Earlier this year, during the hearing on electoral bonds, a heated exchange broke out between CJI Chandrachud and Nedumpara. "Don't shout at me. This is not a Hyde Park corner meeting, you are in the court," the CJI had said. The senior advocate had been questioning the Supreme Court's ruling, saying that "the entire electoral bond judgement was delivered behind the citizens back."
"You want to move an application, file an application. You have got my decision as Chief Justice, we are not hearing you," CJI Chandrachud had told Nedumpara at the time.