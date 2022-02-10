Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Civic Body Starts Drive To Plant 1 Lakh Trees Across North Delhi

Around one lakh two-year-old grown plants about 4-ft tall will be planted on the barren lands in association with GIC.

Representational Image

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 11:55 am

The civic body in north Delhi on Wednesday kicked off an initiative under which one lakh trees will be planted in the national capital, including in barren areas to improve the green cover in the city. The 'Green India Challenge' (GIC) was launched by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar in the presence of several Members of Parliament, officials said.

Horticulture department of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) planted 1,000 grown 4-ft tall plants in Naraina Industrial Area to kick off the initiative, they said. Around 370 parks have been identified for the plantation and will further be continued on traffic islands and roadside as well, the NDMC said in a statement.

A wide-scale survey was conducted and a large number of issues regarding air pollution were raised. And, 212 barren areas were identified which shall be converted into green cover as part of the initiative, the officials said.

Around one lakh two-year-old grown plants about 4-ft tall will be planted on the barren lands in association with GIC, officials said. The aim also is to combat global warming and increase the city' green cover, they said. Deputy Commissioner of NDMC's Karol Bagh Zone, Shashanka Ala said the aim is to create 'mini forests' with Miyawaki method with indigenous species like pongamia, cassia, dalbergia, emblica, ficus, arjun to suit the local environment and increase their sustainability. Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that helps build dense, native forests.

With PTI Inputs

