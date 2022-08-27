Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chief Minister Kejriwal Inaugurates Delhi Government's Armed Forces School

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated Delhi's first Sainik school on Saturday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 1:58 pm

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School in Najafgarh here and asked students to imbibe the feeling of living and dying for the country.

The school has state-of-the-art facilities and students will be trained according to entrance examination patterns of the various armed forces, he said.

"There was no Sainik school in Delhi. We began preparations a year back but did not know it would be ready in a year. I thank those who made this dream possible within one year on behalf of Delhi and the country," the chief minister said at the event.

Related stories

Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Arvind Kejriwal For Commenting On Amalgamation Of Schools

80 % Of Delhi's Entire Bus Fleet To Be Electric By 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP MLAs Threatened, Offered Bribes To Break Party, This Is Serious Matter: Arvind Kejriwal

Stressing that education and other facilities are free at the school, Kejriwal said he had always wanted an education system where the rich and the poor could study together. He said retired officers would be invited to coach students.

"I interacted with students and found out that 80 to 90 percent of them are from government schools, while 10 to 15 percent are from private schools. There will be psychometric tests, personality development workshops, mock tests to prepare students for the armed forces," Kejriwal said.

He said the school was named after Bhagat Singh so that students could learn from his life.

"At the age of 23, he participated in the freedom struggle and gave his life. Today's youngsters at that age are worried about getting a girlfriend. You should imbibe his ideals and learn from his life," Kejriwal added. 

Tags

National Arvind Kejriwal Sainik School Delhi Bhagat Singh Najafgarh
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Under The Shadow Of The Gun: How Writers, Artists Facing Death Threats Negotiate Life With Bodyguards

Under The Shadow Of The Gun: How Writers, Artists Facing Death Threats Negotiate Life With Bodyguards