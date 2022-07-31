Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chief Justice of India Attends Birth Centenary Fete Of Telugu Writer RaVi Sastry

Through the characters in his works, RaVi Sastry gave a narrative on the bureaucracy, legislature, Parliament, apart from the judiciary and the Constitution, understandable even to the common people.

undefined
Chief Justice of India Justice N Venkata Ramana on Sunday attended the birth centenary celebrations of Telugu poet, writer and lawyer Rachakonda Viswanadha Sastry PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 9:34 pm

Chief Justice of India Justice N Venkata Ramana on Sunday attended the birth centenary celebrations of Telugu poet, writer and lawyer Rachakonda Viswanadha Sastry, popularly known as RaVi Sastry, and paid glowing tributes to the latter.

“H L A Hart is known as a great intellectual in jurisprudence. RaVi Sastry is no less in that regard but he did not get due recognition because he was born a Telugu,” the Chief Justice observed, recalling the writings of the great poet.

“That the (court) judgements should not only reflect the evidences but also the social reality. That way, justice should be done to the people,” Justice Ramana said, quoting from “Aaru Saara Kadhalu” (six arrack tales), one of the famous works of RaVi Sastry.

Related stories

India Will Thrive Only When Its Citizens Are Aware Of What Constitution Envisages: CJI NV Ramana

Media Must Confine Itself To Honest Journalism, Not Use Influence To Expand Business: CJI Ramana

Kangaroo Courts By Media, Agenda-Driven Debates Detrimental To Democracy's Health: CJI NV Ramana

“We are now propagating that in English as RaVi Sastry narrated that philosophy in lucid terms, enlacing it to life,” he noted. Through the characters in his works, RaVi Sastry gave a narrative on the bureaucracy, legislature, Parliament, apart from the judiciary and the Constitution, understandable even to the common people.

“We are now debating whether age-old laws dating back to the colonial times should be scrapped. RaVi Sastry made it clear 50-60 years ago that such laws were not needed,” the Chief Justice pointed out. Justice Ramana said the works of RaVi Sastry need to be translated into English and Hindi.

“I am incapable of doing that. So, if anyone is ready to take up the task, I will bear the entire cost,” he said. Justice Ramana recalled that he was inspired by the writings of RaVi Sastry and other legendary Telugu writers like Gurazada Appa Rao and Sri Sri (Srirangam Srinivasa Rao).

“For RaVi Sastry, the common people were the subject of his tales. He narrated the woes of the common people through his writings, reflecting society,” he added. Andhra Pradesh High Court judges Justice C Manavendranath Roy and Justice Sesha Sai and others attended.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Chief Justice Of India Birth Centenary Fete Telugu Writer Ravi Sastry Six Arrack Tales Bureaucracy Legislature Parliament
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At CWG 2022: Day 2 Full Schedule

India At CWG 2022: Day 2 Full Schedule