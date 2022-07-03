Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Chhattisgarh Sees 91 Covid-19 Cases, No Fatality; Active Tally Now 1,021

Officials said that Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded 91 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.06 percent, taking the tally in the state to 11,54,727, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,038.

covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 9:46 pm

Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded 91 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.06 percent, taking the tally in the state to 11,54,727, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,038, an official said.
       

Raipur led with 26 cases, followed by 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Durg, and eight in Surguja, while 15 districts did not report any case, he said.
       

The recovery count rose by 110 to reach 11,39,668, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,021, the official said.
       

With 4,412 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,79,37,251, he added.
       

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,54,727, new cases 91, death toll 14,038, recovered 11,39,668, active cases 1021, today tests 4,412, total tests 1,79,37,251.

