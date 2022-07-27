Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Chhattisgarh Reports 491 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 3,809

 Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,64,262, new cases 491, death toll 14,060, recoveries 11,46,393, active cases 3,809, total tests 1,82,06,594.

Coronavirus (Representative image)

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 10:58 pm

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 491 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.34 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,64,262, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,060, an official said.

The patient recovery count rose to 11,46,393 after 600 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 3,809 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 89 cases, followed by 88 in Durg, 50 in Rajnandgaon, 23 in Dhamtari, 22 in Raigarh, 21 in Jashpur, 19 in Korba, 10 in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and one each in Narayanpur and Dantewada, among other districts. Fresh coronavirus cases were reported from all the 28 districts in the state," the official said.

With 11,312 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,82,06,594, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,64,262, new cases 491, death toll 14,060, recoveries 11,46,393, active cases 3,809, total tests 1,82,06,594.

-With PTI Input

