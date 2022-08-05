Chhattisgarh Logs 435 Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths; Active Tally At 3,513

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 435 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.24 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,68,437, while the death toll increased by three to reach 14,075, an official said.

The patient recovery count rose to 11,50,849 after 428 people recovered from the respiratory illness during the day, leaving the state with 3,513 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 76 cases, followed by 38 in Rajnandgaon, 37 in Balod, 30 in Durg, 24 in Raigarh and 15 in Bilaspur, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in one district," the official said.

With 10,248 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,82,90,488, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,68,437, new cases 435, death toll 14,075, recovered 11,50,849, active cases 3,513, total tests 1,82,90,488.

