Chhattisgarh Logs 4 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 7

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported four new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,789, an official said.

The death toll and the recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,636, respectively, while the active caseload was seven, he said.

Raipur district logged three coronavirus cases followed by one in Korba district, said the official.

So far, 1,88,98,917 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,288 during the day, a government release said.

