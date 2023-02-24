Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Chhattisgarh Logs 4 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 7

Home National

Chhattisgarh Logs 4 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 7

Raipur district logged three coronavirus cases followed by one in Korba district, said the official.Raipur district logged three coronavirus cases followed by one in Korba district, said the official.

Precautions against COVID
Covid cases rise in Chhattisgarh Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 10:02 am

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported four new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,789, an official said.

The death toll and the recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,636, respectively, while the active caseload was seven, he said. 

Raipur district logged three coronavirus cases followed by one in Korba district, said the official.

Related stories

Maharashtra Sees 22 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 131

Mumbai Sees Seven Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally Stands At 38

Active Covid Cases In Country Climb To 2,000

So far, 1,88,98,917 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,288 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,789, new cases 4, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,636, active cases 7, total tests 1,88,98,917.

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Pandemic Rising Cases No Deaths Masks Social Distancing Protocols Isolation Quarantine
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion