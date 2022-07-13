Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Chhattisgarh Logs 386 New Coronavirus Cases, No Death; Active Tally At 2,068

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,57,290, new cases 386, death toll 14,045, recovered 11,41,177, active cases 2,068, total tests 1,80,43,318.

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 10:27 pm

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 386 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.77 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,57,290, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,045, he said. The recovery count stood at 11,41,177 after 218 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 2,068 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 95 cases, followed by 66 in Durg, 35 in Rajnandgaon, 21 in Mungeli 20 in Balodabazar and 19 in Bilaspur among others. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 6 districts, the official said.

With 13,944 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,80,43,318, he added.

-With PTI Input

