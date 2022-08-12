Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Logs 277 Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 2,159

With 9,977 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,83,37,003, official added.

Covid-19 vaccination in Patna
Fresh Covid cases in Chattisgarh Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 10:07 pm

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 277 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.78 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,70,437, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,087, an official said.

The patient recovery count rose to 11,54,191 after 448 people recuperated from the disease during the day, leaving the state with 2,159 active cases, he said. "Dhamtari led with 34 coronavirus cases, followed by 27 in Rajnandgaon, 25 in Durg, 22 in Kanker, 19 in Raipur and 10 in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in two districts," the official said.

With 9,977 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,83,37,003, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,70,437, new cases 277, death toll 14,087, recovered 11,54,191, active cases 2,159, total tests 1,83,37,003.

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh Logs 141 Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 1,103

Telangana Reports 476 New Covid-19 Cases

At 871, Mumbai Logs Highest Covid-19 Cases Since July 1; One More Dies

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions