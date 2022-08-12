Chhattisgarh Logs 277 Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 2,159

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 277 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.78 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,70,437, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,087, an official said.

The patient recovery count rose to 11,54,191 after 448 people recuperated from the disease during the day, leaving the state with 2,159 active cases, he said. "Dhamtari led with 34 coronavirus cases, followed by 27 in Rajnandgaon, 25 in Durg, 22 in Kanker, 19 in Raipur and 10 in Bilaspur, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in two districts," the official said.

With 9,977 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,83,37,003, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,70,437, new cases 277, death toll 14,087, recovered 11,54,191, active cases 2,159, total tests 1,83,37,003.

