Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Chhattisgarh Logs 132 Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 1,040

132 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.17 percent have been reported in Chattisgarh.

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 10:24 pm

Chhattisgarh on Monday recorded 132 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.17 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,54,859, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.


The death toll remained unchanged at 14,038, the official said.


Raipur led with 25 coronavirus cases, followed by 19 in Bilaspur, 16 in Surguja, 14 in Durg, and nine in Janjgir-Champa, among other districts. Eleven districts did not report any case in the last 24 hours, he said.


The recovery count reached 11,39,781 after 113 persons recovered, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,040, the official said.


With 11,329 swab samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,79,48,580, he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,54,859, new cases 132, death toll 14,038, recoveries 11,39,781, active cases 1,040, total tests 1,79,48,580.

