Chhattisgarh: Cop, Wife Killed In Car Accident In Raipur District

The victims' car crashed into another vehicle. Police constable Vijay Rajput (35) was injured and his wife Arati died on the spot, the official said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 9:40 pm

A policeman and his wife were killed and another person injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their car in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place in Nimora in Raipur on Saturday night, when the couple and their 13-month-old twin children were heading towards Dhamtari from Bilaspur, additional superintendent of police (rural) Kirtan Rathore said.

Dhamtari is around 90 km from Raipur district. 

The victims' car crashed into another vehicle. Police constable Vijay Rajput (35) was injured and his wife Arati died on the spot, the official said.

The injured constable was rushed to a hospital in Dhamtari, where he died during treatment, he said. The toddlers escaped with minor injuries, while the condition of the car driver was said to be stable, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.

-With PTI Input

