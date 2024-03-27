National

Chhattisgarh: 2 Women Among 6 Naxalites Killed In Gunfight With Security Personnel In Bijapur

The gunfight broke out in the forest area located along the Talperu river near Chipurbhatti village under Basaguda police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representative%20image%20from%20X%2F%40crpfindia
The gunfight took place in the forest area located along the Talperu river near Chipurbhatti village Photo: Representative image from X/@crpfindia
info_icon

Six Naxalites, including two women cadres, were gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The gunfight broke out in the forest area located along the Talperu river near Chipurbhatti village under Basaguda police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told news agency PTI.

The operation involved personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action).

It was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites from People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) platoon no. 10 of Maoists, Sundarraj P said.

Advertisement

"After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of six Naxalites, including two women, and a huge cache of weapons and explosives were recovered from the spot", the IG said.

The identity of the dead Naxalites is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Many other Naxalites were reported to be injured in the gunfight and the search operation was still underway in the area, he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Kiran Rao Opens Up About How She Was Trolled After Marrying Aamir Khan
  4. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Pulls Off Vintage Diving Catch To Dismiss Vijay Shankar - Watch
  5. Delhi HC Hears Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Against ED Arrest; US Calls For ‘Fair' Legal Process | Top Points
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Dilip Ghosh's 'Father' Jibe On Mamata Stirs Row, Nadda Sends Notice
  7. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision
  8. Sports World LIVE: Endrick, Lamine Yamal Star As Brazil Hold Spain 3-3 In Friendly