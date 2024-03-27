Chhattisgarh: 2 Women Among 6 Naxalites Killed In Gunfight With Security Personnel In Bijapur

Six Naxalites, including two women cadres, were gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, officials said.
The gunfight broke out in the forest area located along the Talperu river near Chipurbhatti village under Basaguda police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told news agency PTI.
The operation involved personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action).
It was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites from People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) platoon no. 10 of Maoists, Sundarraj P said.
"After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of six Naxalites, including two women, and a huge cache of weapons and explosives were recovered from the spot", the IG said.
The identity of the dead Naxalites is yet to be ascertained, he said.
Many other Naxalites were reported to be injured in the gunfight and the search operation was still underway in the area, he said.