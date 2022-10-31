Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhath Celebrated With Traditional Fervour In Jharkhand, CM Offers Prayers In Ranchi

This year, water level in various water bodies was higher as compared to previous years. The administrations of different districts had made elaborate safety arrangements for devotees such as erecting barricades at vulnerable ponds and rivers and marking danger zones.

Chhath Puja festival
The four-day Chhath festival concluded in Jharkhand Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 5:21 pm

The four-day Chhath festival concluded in Jharkhand on Monday morning after the offering of 'Usha Arghya'. A sea of humanity thronged various water bodies across the state to pay obeisance to the rising sun. 

Amid playing of devotional songs and bursting of firecrackers, devotees marched towards rivers, rivulets, lakes and ponds where they performed the rituals. Apart from common people, politicians also congregated at different water bodies to offer 'Arghya' to the Sun God.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with his wife Kalpana and two sons, offered prayers at Ranchi's Hatnia pond on Sunday evening, while his predecessor Raghubar Das prayed at Suryadham in Jamshedpur. Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi also offered prayers.

"Chhath Puja is the worship of nature god. It is a great example of dedication, faith and cleanliness. I bow my head to this great tradition. I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bless everyone with happiness and good health," Soren said.

This year, water level in various water bodies was higher as compared to previous years. The administrations of different districts had made elaborate safety arrangements for devotees such as erecting barricades at vulnerable ponds and rivers and marking danger zones.

The Ranchi district administration had deployed teams of NDRF at Kanke Dam, Bada Talab, Button Talab and Dhuwa Dam to deal with any crisis situation. An official in the Ranchi administration said that the festival passed off peacefully in the state capital with no untoward incident being reported.

Many devotees also performed the rituals in makeshift ponds on rooftops due to factors such as long distance to the water bodies, pollution and age. "We observed the rituals in an artificial water tank on the rooftop, mainly due to the distance of our home from the nearest water body," said Rajendra Mahot, a resident of Ranchi.

Anil Singh, another devotee, said, "For the last three years, we have been performing the rituals in a small makeshift pond on rooftop due to increasing pollution level in ponds of Ranchi." In Palamu's Koel River, thousands of devotees observed the rituals in the last two days. 

Related stories

Immersed For Chhath: DJB Official Performs ‘Yamuna Snan’ To Rebut BJP’s Allegations Of ‘Poisoning’ River

Chhath Puja Held Across Country With Religious Fervour

PM Modi, Nitish Kumar Take To Twitter To Share Chhath Puja Greetings

Palamu Deputy Commissioner A Dodde said the festival passed off peacefully in the district. "In a bid to make the festival safe and secure, we had made several arrangements, including deployment of divers in different water bodies," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Four-day Chhath Festival Concluded Jharkhand Celebrated Traditional Fervour CM Offers Prayers Ranchi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls