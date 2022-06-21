Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Cheques Worth Rs 22 Cr Donated To Ram Mandir Trust 'Bounced': VHP

The report revealed that the donors from Ayodhya district have the maximum number of bounced cheques, exceeding 2,000. Insufficient balance in the account has also emerged to be one of the main reasons for bouncing of cheques, Gupta said.  

Donors from Ayodhya have the maximum number of bounced cheques

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 8:32 am

Even as devotees from across the country have donated liberally for the construction of Ram Temple here, 15,000 cheques worth more than Rs 22 crore received by the temple trust bounced, officials said here on Monday.

According to a report released by Vishva Hindu Parishad on the behalf of its district units across the country, so far a sum of Rs 3,400 crore has been received by the of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in donation.  

The report also gave information about the bounced cheques, but did not elaborate on the reasons they could not be honoured.  

“A second report is also being prepared separating such cheques, so that we can get the exact information about cheques that have bounced due to various reasons,” Prakash Gupta, office manager of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, told PTI.  

“Many cheques might have bounced due to spelling mistakes or signature mismatch or any other technical reasons. Cheques which bounced due to petty technical reasons would be presented again with the bank,” he said.  

The number of people donating from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the construction of Ram temple is 31,663, he said. The number of people donating from Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh is 1,428.

A total of 123 people donated between Rs 25 lakh and 50 lakh, and 127 donated between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, Gupta said. The number of people donating more than Rs 1 crore is 74, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

