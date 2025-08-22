Chennai Weather Today: Heavy Rains and IMD Alerts

The Chennai weather today remains cloudy with thunderstorms expected to peak between 1 and 2 PM. The IMD alerts include orange warnings for surrounding districts, highlighting the possibility of more intense showers. Early in the day, the city received nearly 5 cm of rainfall within just 50 minutes, leading to traffic disruptions and waterlogging in several areas. Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy showers and stay indoors whenever possible. For the latest Chennai weather updates, people can rely on the IMD website and the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai.