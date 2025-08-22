Chennai Weather Today: Heavy Rains and IMD Alerts

Chennai Weather: In a dramatic flash of heavy rainfall in Chennai, about 5 cm of rain poured down in just 50 minutes early this morning. The rainforest led to traffic snarls and flooded roads

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
IMD issues red alert for Chennai
Weather: IMD issues red alert for Chennai Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Chennai is bracing for Chennai weather today conditions marked by persistent clouds and thunderstorms, with temperatures hovering around 32 °C (89 °F). The Chennai weather forecast shows that afternoon thunderstorms are expected from 1 PM to 2 PM, followed by cloudy skies through the evening.

Heavy Rainfall and Alerts

Parts of Chennai woke up to sudden Chennai rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, disrupting daily life. The IMD rain alert for Chennai warned residents of possible severe weather throughout the day.

In a dramatic flash of heavy rainfall in Chennai, about 5 cm of rain poured down in just 50 minutes early this morning. The rainforest led to traffic snarls and flooded roads

IMD Alerts and Forecast Updates

The IMD rain alert system has sprung into action. An orange alert has been issued for areas such as Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Cuddalore, signaling moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Chennai and surrounding zones are expected to see moderate-to-intense thunderstorms, as indicated by the Chennai IMD rain alert.

Further, several northern districts of Tamil Nadu are under either orange or yellow alerts, with more Chennai weather updates expecting continued rainfall across the region.

What to Expect and How to Stay Safe

Given the Chennai rain alert, residents should anticipate occasional thunder, lightning, and waterlogging, especially in low-lying zones like Guindy, Vadapalani, and Koyambedu.

Local authorities advise cautious travel, carrying umbrellas, and avoiding outdoor activities during intense showers. For real-time updates, the IMD’s official portal and the Chennai regional meteorological centre are reliable sources.

The Chennai weather today remains cloudy with thunderstorms expected to peak between 1 and 2 PM. The IMD alerts include orange warnings for surrounding districts, highlighting the possibility of more intense showers. Early in the day, the city received nearly 5 cm of rainfall within just 50 minutes, leading to traffic disruptions and waterlogging in several areas. Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy showers and stay indoors whenever possible. For the latest Chennai weather updates, people can rely on the IMD website and the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai.

Published At:
