National

Chennai-Mumbai Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Receiving Bomb Threat

The airline in a statement informed that the aircraft was later taken to an isolation bay for security procedures.

Chennai-Mumbai Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Receiving Bomb Threat
info_icon

An Indigo flight carrying 172 passengers of Friday from Chennai to Mumbai had an emergency landing after receiving a bomb threat.

The airline in a statement informed that the aircraft was later taken to an isolation bay for security procedures.

The passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicle after landing in Mumbai, as per reports.

What Did Indigo Say?

Indigo in a statement said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5314 operating from Chennai to Mumbai had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines."

They also added, "All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area."

This incident takes place only a few days after another IndiGo flight bound for Varanasi on Tuesday received a bomb threat while travelling from Delhi.

The passengers were similarly evacuated and a security check was conducted and later the authorities confirmed that it was a hoax.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
  2. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  4. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  5. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child