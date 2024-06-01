Chennai-Mumbai Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Receiving Bomb Threat

An Indigo flight carrying 172 passengers of Friday from Chennai to Mumbai had an emergency landing after receiving a bomb threat.
The airline in a statement informed that the aircraft was later taken to an isolation bay for security procedures.
The passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicle after landing in Mumbai, as per reports.
What Did Indigo Say?
Indigo in a statement said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5314 operating from Chennai to Mumbai had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines."
They also added, "All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area."
This incident takes place only a few days after another IndiGo flight bound for Varanasi on Tuesday received a bomb threat while travelling from Delhi.
The passengers were similarly evacuated and a security check was conducted and later the authorities confirmed that it was a hoax.