Man Uses 9-Year-Old Boy To Lure 3 Minor Girls, Sexually Abuses Them; POCSO Case Filed

A man sexually abused three minor girls and used a nine-year-old boy to help him with the crime.
The minor boy was given the task of bringing the girls to the accused on the pretext of offering them chocolates, reported NDTV.
The father of one of the girls filed a police complaint which revealed details about the case. The victims were aged between seven and ten.
The incident reportedly took place on the terrace of an apartment.
They were reportedly sexually abused multiple times by the accused.
According to the report, the accused is currently on the run and an officer told NDTV, "We suspect the accused is from the same community."
The minor boy was initially also considered as an accused in the crime but the officer claimed, "we believe he is innocent and was used just to bring the girls".
The Neelangarai Police in Chennai have filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Reportedly, three teams have been formed to arrest the accused.