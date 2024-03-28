National

Chennai Accident: 3 Dead As Bar Roof Collapses During Renovation Work In Alwarpet

What led to the roof collapse at Chennai's popular Sekhmet Bar is yet to be ascertained. However, there are conflicting reports on it. A police investigation is underway.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Visual from the roof collapse incident in Chennai on Thursday | Photo: X/@PTI_News
In a tragic incident,three people died on Thursday as the roof of the popular Sekhmet Bar collapsed in Chennai's Chamiers Road in the Alwarpet area.

What led to the roof collapse is yet to be ascertained. However, there are conflicting reports on it. According to the investors, the roof of the first floor collapsed.

According to many, the metro rail work that is underway opposite the bar could be te reason behind the mishap. The officials added that the bar was functional.

Police investigation underway

According to Prem Anand Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Police, "We are checking if any major impactful operation was underway around that time in the metro rail work."

Furthermore, the authorities have already launched an investigation into the cause of the roof collapse.

The city police is yet to issue a statement. 

