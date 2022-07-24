Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila To Be Revamped As Food Parks: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi government is going to develop Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila as food hubs to popularise the city as the food capital.

undefined
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 1:05 pm

The Delhi government has identified Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the AAP-led dispensation's ambitious project to popularise the city as the food capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

 During an online briefing, Kejriwal said Delhi is known as the food capital, but with the development of these food hubs, the city will actually live up to its name. "Delhi has various food hubs known for serving different cuisines. Some of the hubs serve all varieties of food. So, in the first phase, we will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a favorite of the Delhi University students, and Chandni Chowk food hubs. Based on the learnings from these, we will develop other areas," he said.

 The development would entail the improvement of infrastructure and food safety norms, he said, adding the government will hold a design competition to shortlist the architecture firm for the project.

