Chak De Change: A New Trend In Punjab's Politics

In March 2024, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially announced its decision to contest the 2024 general election in Punjab on its own, the party’s decision was neither sudden nor unexpected. The decision to go solo was linked to a deeper dynamics, largely capitalising on the State’s changing political matrix, which is in the throes of a dynamic transition—both generational and cultural. After three decades as a junior partner of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an ideologically divergent ally, the BJP contested all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab’s new four-cornered political landscape, but did not win any. However, even in its failure, there is a silver lining for the saffron party, which already governs at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now serving his third term. During the election campaign, Modi sought to connect with Punjab’s voters by criticising the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for drug trade and economic challenges, while also targeting the Congress.