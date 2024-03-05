Farmers' Protest: Voices From The Ground

Presence of Absence: When Shubhkaran Singh, 22, left home to join the protesting farmers, no one knew that he won’t be coming back ever again. Singh was killed on February 21 at the Khanauri border during clashes between the police and the farmers. At his home, his grand aunt, who raised him, still feels his presence in his room Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari; Illustration: Saahil

