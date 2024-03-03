Centre Neglecting 73 Pc Of Population That Belongs To Marginalised Sections Of Society: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was neglecting 73 per cent of the country's population, which belongs to marginalised sections of the society.

Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Rally' organised by the RJD here, Gandhi, in an apparent reference to the BJP, alleged that "one party" was trying to create hatred among people but "we are offering 'nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat' (love in the market of hatred)".

He alleged that injustice is being meted out to farmers, youths and downtrodden in the country.