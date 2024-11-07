National

Centre Doubles Fine For Stubble Burning Amid Deteriorating Air Quality | Details

This decision of the government comes after the Supreme Court held Centre accountable for not taking action to prevent stubble burning and to control the levels of pollution across the national capital region.

delhi pollution
Fine for stubble burning doubles as Delhi NCR grapples with dangerous air quality | Photo: PTI
Amid the deteriorating air quality, the Central government has announced an increase in the fine for stubble burning. As per the latest announcement, the fine for stubble burning across Delhi NCR has now been doubled.

As per news agency ANI, the central government has initiated the amendments in the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.

Under this, farmers will now be liable to pay an "environmental compensation" for stubble burning.

As per the new rules, the Central government has doubled the fine on farmers. Farmers having an area of land less than two acres will have to pay an environmental compensation of Rs 5,000. Earlier, this penalty stood at Rs 2,500.

Farmers with two to five acres would be required to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and those with over five acres of land will be fined Rs 30,000.

Delhi-NCR Covered In 'Toxic' Air

Thick smog continues to envelop Delhi and the national capital regions. As of 9 Am on November 9, the air quality across nine stations stood at in the "severe category" at 367.

As per Swiss agency IQAir, New Delhi continues to remain one of the most polluted cities in the world, along with Lahore in Pakistan.

